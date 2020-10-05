A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song
The personal price of China’s war on poverty: long days, late nights and years away from home
- Millions of cadres from government and state enterprises have been sent to impoverished areas to help raise incomes over the last few years
- For many, it’s been a tough assignment but the job has brought its own satisfaction
Topic | Poverty
A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song