A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon SongA worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song
A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

The personal price of China’s war on poverty: long days, late nights and years away from home

  • Millions of cadres from government and state enterprises have been sent to impoverished areas to help raise incomes over the last few years
  • For many, it’s been a tough assignment but the job has brought its own satisfaction

Topic |   Poverty
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:34pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon SongA worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song
A worker tends to an apple orchard in Yuexi county in the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, an area target for poverty alleviation assistance. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE