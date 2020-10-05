Visitors crowd onto a narrow alley in Zhujiajiao Water Town on the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ‘golden week’ gains added lustre as millions make up for lost time after coronavirus outbreak
- Millions are using the extended National Day break to enjoy a ‘belated lunar new year’ after the Covid-19 pandemic wrecked their plans for the earlier festival
- Consumer spending is starting to bounce back, with tourist revenues reaching US$46bn halfway through the break
Topic | Golden Week
Visitors crowd onto a narrow alley in Zhujiajiao Water Town on the outskirts of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg