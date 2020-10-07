One CNBG executive said taking his company’s vaccines produced antibody levels higher than those of recovered Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFEOne CNBG executive said taking his company’s vaccines produced antibody levels higher than those of recovered Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘My arm went blue’: Chinese execs tested Covid-19 vaccine to lead by example

  • China National Biotec Group tried its experimental vaccines on 180 executives before human trials were approved
  • ‘We are very confident in our own vaccines,’ the company’s vice-president Zhang Yuntao says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

One CNBG executive said taking his company’s vaccines produced antibody levels higher than those of recovered Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
