Beijing has ordered local governments to “rectify” a 58-metre-tall statue of Chinese war god Guan Yu as one of two projects it deemed vain and wasteful. Photo: WeiboBeijing has ordered local governments to “rectify” a 58-metre-tall statue of Chinese war god Guan Yu as one of two projects it deemed vain and wasteful. Photo: Weibo
China’s government says two imposing tourist attractions are ‘vain and wasteful’ and must be rectified

  • Gigantic Guan Yu statue ‘ruined the character and culture of Jingzhou’, China’s housing ministry says
  • The architectural features of a 100m tall tenon and mortise pile dwelling also failed to impress government officials

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:52pm, 9 Oct, 2020

