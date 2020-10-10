Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia after appearing before a judge on September 30. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou loses court bid to see Canada-US emails about her arrest
- Canada had claimed lawyer-client privilege over the documents, and the justice department said most of the claims had been upheld
- Meng also lost an earlier bid to see unredacted Canadian spy agency documents related to her arrest
