In the US, the seeds have drawn warnings from authorities amid speculation that they could be anything from a prank to bioweapons. Photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture
Those seeds from China: how a likely marketing tool fed conspiracy fears in the US
- The mailings this summer of unsolicited seeds to the US and elsewhere raised concerns of coronavirus and other contagions
- An investigation found many fake shipping labels, and experts said the packages fit the profile of ‘brushing’ operations to improve e-commerce rankings
