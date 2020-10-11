Technology firm NetEase has been fined for allowing user comments on its news apps that upset Chinese censors. Photo: ReutersTechnology firm NetEase has been fined for allowing user comments on its news apps that upset Chinese censors. Photo: Reuters
Censorship in China: NetEase fined for carrying ‘inappropriate’ comments on news platforms

  • Company representatives told to rectify offending content, punish those who allowed it to be published, Beijing Internet Information Office says
  • Watchdog also orders comments function to be suspended for a week

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Oct, 2020

