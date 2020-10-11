Technology firm NetEase has been fined for allowing user comments on its news apps that upset Chinese censors. Photo: Reuters
Censorship in China: NetEase fined for carrying ‘inappropriate’ comments on news platforms
- Company representatives told to rectify offending content, punish those who allowed it to be published, Beijing Internet Information Office says
- Watchdog also orders comments function to be suspended for a week
Topic | Censorship in China
Technology firm NetEase has been fined for allowing user comments on its news apps that upset Chinese censors. Photo: Reuters