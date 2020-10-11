Qingdao Chest Hospital has closed its doors to new patients after three asymptomatic cases were linked to the facility. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese hospital treating imported Covid-19 cases closes after 3 local asymptomatic infections confirmed
- Qingdao Chest Hospital goes into lockdown after ex-patient, former worker and her husband all test positive
- Authorities in city screened 200,000 residents last month after two workers at local port were confirmed as asymptomatic cases
