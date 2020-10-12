A cluster of a dozen cases of coronavirus has been linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: hospital cluster prompts Chinese city to test all residents
- Qingdao authorities say testing programme under way and should be completed within five days
- City’s chest hospital the epicentre of 12 cases, including a male patient and a carer
