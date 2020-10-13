A man works in a Sinovac Biotech laboratory in Beijing. An experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the company is one of four Chinese candidates in the final stage of human trials. Photo: ReutersA man works in a Sinovac Biotech laboratory in Beijing. An experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the company is one of four Chinese candidates in the final stage of human trials. Photo: Reuters
A man works in a Sinovac Biotech laboratory in Beijing. An experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by the company is one of four Chinese candidates in the final stage of human trials. Photo: Reuters
China’s public health insurance agency says it can’t afford to provide Covid-19 vaccine for free

  • National Healthcare Security Administration says the system can only cover basic medical needs
  • But a free immunisation programme could still be covered by government funds, according to expert

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Oct, 2020

