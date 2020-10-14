Computer modelling by researchers in the US reveals that standard recommended face masks have more leaks when used by women. Photo: ShutterstockComputer modelling by researchers in the US reveals that standard recommended face masks have more leaks when used by women. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: one-size face masks do not fit all – especially women: study

  • Standard design works for men but results in greater leakage when used by women and the elderly, researchers say
  • Problem could be reduced by using smaller masks, they say

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Oct, 2020

