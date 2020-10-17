Pastor Hao Zhiwei (left) and her late husband. Hao was arrested last year but has still not faced trial. Photo: Handout Pastor Hao Zhiwei (left) and her late husband. Hao was arrested last year but has still not faced trial. Photo: Handout
Chinese Protestant house church pastor ‘faces decade in prison’ on fraud charges

  • Hao Zhiwei was arrested last year but is still awaiting trial on accusations that swindled money from the church
  • Hao’s lawyer says conviction could set a precedent in using financial irregularities to persecute other house church leaders

Mimi Lau
Updated: 10:00am, 17 Oct, 2020

