Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP
Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: living samples found on frozen food packaging in east China’s Qingdao, CDC says

  • Port city has been the focus of an investigation by the CDC since the country’s first locally transmitted infections for 55 days were identified there last month
  • Despite findings, academic says ‘we already knew it was a theoretical possibility that infection could spread through contaminated objects, and this study does not change that’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 3:21pm, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP
Authorities in Qingdao conducted mass testing for Covid-19 in response to a cluster of new infections in the city. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE