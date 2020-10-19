Police in China are investigating after a man boasted on Twitter of having a relationship with underaged girls, of making video recordings of interactions and of asking how to find other minors. Photo: Shutterstock Police in China are investigating after a man boasted on Twitter of having a relationship with underaged girls, of making video recordings of interactions and of asking how to find other minors. Photo: Shutterstock
Police in China are investigating after a man boasted on Twitter of having a relationship with underaged girls, of making video recordings of interactions and of asking how to find other minors. Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter boast of sex with underaged ‘goddaughters’ sparks police investigation in northeast China

  • Blogger uncovers network of commenters offering information on how to find minors and avoid legal troubles
  • Qiqihar cyber police implore the public to only trust official information for updates on the investigation

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:36pm, 19 Oct, 2020

