Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong mega bridge finally hooks visitors as anglers give police bumper catch
- Mainlanders reprimanded by police after being caught fishing from piers of the underused bridge linking Hong Kong with its neighbours Zhuhai and Macau
- Group of 11 arranged their trip after being attracted by the location, not realising it was a restricted zone
Topic | China Society
