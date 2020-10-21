Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo
Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Hong Kong mega bridge finally hooks visitors as anglers give police bumper catch

  • Mainlanders reprimanded by police after being caught fishing from piers of the underused bridge linking Hong Kong with its neighbours Zhuhai and Macau
  • Group of 11 arranged their trip after being attracted by the location, not realising it was a restricted zone

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo
Maritime police arrested a dozen fishing enthusiasts at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge last week. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE