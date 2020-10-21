A Sinovac employee works in a lab at a factory producing CoronaVac, a vaccine against Covid-19, in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Brazil embraces Covid-19 vaccine from China despite president’s resistance to ‘that other country’
- Brazilian federal government reaches deal with Sao Paulo state, which is helping to test and produce CoronaVac by Sinovac Biotech
- Brazil has signed a contract for 100 million doses of Oxford vaccine but CoronaVac is expected to be available first
Topic | Coronavirus China
