US’ Panda Express says it’s black and white: eaterie bearing resemblance in China is fake
- American fast food chain to consider legal action against restaurant in Kunming to protect its intellectual property
- Chinese version, whose logo is a near replica of that of the US firm, is closed as shopping centre investigates
