Panda Express in Kunming, southwestern China, has been accused of being an imitation of the US chain of the same name. Photo: Weibo
US’ Panda Express says it’s black and white: eaterie bearing resemblance in China is fake

  • American fast food chain to consider legal action against restaurant in Kunming to protect its intellectual property
  • Chinese version, whose logo is a near replica of that of the US firm, is closed as shopping centre investigates

Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Oct, 2020

