Police officers stand guard on Nathan Road in Hong Kong in September during protests against the new national security law. Photo: May Tse
Canadian MPs will investigate ‘safe haven’ plan for Hongkongers fleeing national security law
- A parliamentary committee has unanimously backed a study of how to help Hong Kong people ‘facing persecution’ under the new security law
- MP Jenny Kwan decries a lack of concrete measures in Canada to accommodate Hongkongers escaping the law, in a situation she says is ‘getting worse by the day’
