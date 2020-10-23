A cat and its unborn kittens died after a security guard in China’s Shanxi province poured boiling water over the cat. Photo: Weibo A cat and its unborn kittens died after a security guard in China’s Shanxi province poured boiling water over the cat. Photo: Weibo
China’s state media calls for animal abuse to be illegal after cat and unborn kittens killed by boiling water

  • Security guard fired after report of pouring scalding water on pregnant stray cat because he believed it stole his sausage
  • China’s netizens have created momentum around the issue of animal cruelty and individual cases in the absence of legal consequences

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:39pm, 23 Oct, 2020

