Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, has been approved for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, has been approved for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US approves use of remdesivir for treating Covid-19 despite WHO doubts

  • Drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, approved for hospital use in adults and children aged 12 and above
  • WHO’s Solidarity trial, spanning 30 countries, found the drug had little effect on mortality, reducing the length of hospital stays or need for a ventilator

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:06pm, 23 Oct, 2020

