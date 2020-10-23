Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, has been approved for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US approves use of remdesivir for treating Covid-19 despite WHO doubts
- Drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, approved for hospital use in adults and children aged 12 and above
- WHO’s Solidarity trial, spanning 30 countries, found the drug had little effect on mortality, reducing the length of hospital stays or need for a ventilator
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences, has been approved for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Photo: EPA-EFE