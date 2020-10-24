Some members of a neighbourhood “block watch” in Manhattan’s Chinatown, which was organised after incidents of pandemic-inspired racism. Photo: courtesy of Karlin Chan Some members of a neighbourhood “block watch” in Manhattan’s Chinatown, which was organised after incidents of pandemic-inspired racism. Photo: courtesy of Karlin Chan
Amid rising xenophobia, Chinese-American communities on both coasts look out for themselves

  • In New York and San Francisco, residents of Chinatowns have formed neighbourhood patrols in response to spikes in pandemic-inspired attacks
  • Organisers tie the surge to rhetoric by US President Donald Trump but don’t expect the abuse to diminish after elections next month

Bernd Debusmann Jr
Updated: 5:19am, 24 Oct, 2020

