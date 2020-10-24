Qingdao recently tested millions of residents after a cluster of new cases. Photo: TPG
Coronavirus: mass tests are unnecessary, says China’s chief epidemiologist
- A number of Chinese cities have carried out mass tests, but Wu Zunyong from the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says localised tests are enough
- Testing millions has a high social cost is not supported by science, expert says
