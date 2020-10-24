Kashgar residents were told to take Covid-19 tests. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: flights to Chinese city suspended and residents told to make themselves available for mass testing
- Kashgar in Xinjiang orders residents to stay in their own neighbourhoods while citywide tests are carried out
- A government worker says flights and rail services were suspended for two hours on Saturday but people who test negative will be allowed to leave city
Topic | Coronavirus China
Kashgar residents were told to take Covid-19 tests. Photo: Xinhua