Thailand is cautiously reopening to Chinese tourists under a special visa arrangement. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: second group of Chinese tourists set to fly to Thailand on Monday
- About 100 people will take-off from Guangzhou bound for Bangkok under Thailand’s special tourist visa scheme
- Visitors can stay for up to nine months under new arrangement, but must first complete 14 days of quarantine and undergo regular checks for Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
