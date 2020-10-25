Health authorities in Kashgar have launched a universal Covid-19 testing programme for the city’s 700,000 residents. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Kashgar to test all 700,000 residents after single asymptomatic case confirmed
- More than 300,000 tests completed as of Sunday morning, but authorities don’t say if any more infections have been found
- China’s top epidemiologist described an earlier mass testing programme in the east China city of Qingdao as ‘overkill’
