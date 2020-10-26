Sex-education counsellor Ge Yeyi shows middle school students leads a sex education class on August 23, 2020 in Cixi, Zhejiang province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Revised law on mandatory sex education sparks debate on sexuality in China
- From 2021, schools should conduct ‘age-appropriate sex education for minors’, helping them protect themselves against abuse and sexual harassment
- China remains cautious in making education changes, especially on sexuality, according to Unesco Beijing
Topic | China education
Sex-education counsellor Ge Yeyi shows middle school students leads a sex education class on August 23, 2020 in Cixi, Zhejiang province of China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images