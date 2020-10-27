Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Canadian police officer who arrested Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou testifies about ‘safety concerns’ surrounding airport operation

  • Winston Yep of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said he only became involved in the Meng case because his unit was short staffed
  • Yep said it was decided not to arrest Meng on-board a plane when she arrived at Vancouver’s airport because he did not know ‘what she was capable of’

Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:39am, 27 Oct, 2020

