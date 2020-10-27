More than 4 million Kashgar residents were tested in the past four days as authorities battle to contain a new outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xinjiang officials say there is no link between Kashgar and Urumqi outbreaks
- All 4.74 million residents of the far western border city have been tested in the past four days
- It now has five confirmed cases, but 178 people are asymptomatic
