More than 4 million Kashgar residents were tested in the past four days as authorities battle to contain a new outbreak. Photo: Xinhua More than 4 million Kashgar residents were tested in the past four days as authorities battle to contain a new outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xinjiang officials say there is no link between Kashgar and Urumqi outbreaks

  • All 4.74 million residents of the far western border city have been tested in the past four days
  • It now has five confirmed cases, but 178 people are asymptomatic

Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:27pm, 27 Oct, 2020

