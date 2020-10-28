Meng Wanzhou, leaves her Vancouver home on Tuesday, on her way to a hearing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Canadian officer who arrested Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou said she might have put up fight, but boss said there were ‘no safety concerns’
- Constable Winston Yep had testified that safety considerations helped sway a decision not to arrest Meng aboard plane after arrival in Vancouver
- But Meng’s lawyers say delaying the arrest was part of a plot to gather evidence against her, as they continued to grill Yep on whether safety concerns existed
