Protocols to prevent coronavirus outbreaks should include tracking and tracing imported frozen food after researchers linked imported fish with clusters in Beijing and Qingdao. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: frozen food firms as culprit in two outbreaks in China, sparking warning over cold imports
- Investigators narrow down possible cause of clusters in Beijing and Qingdao to cold-chain food
- Even though the risk is low, researchers say Covid-19 prevention measures should include strict scrutiny of imported frozen goods
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protocols to prevent coronavirus outbreaks should include tracking and tracing imported frozen food after researchers linked imported fish with clusters in Beijing and Qingdao. Photo: AP Photo