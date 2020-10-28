Protocols to prevent coronavirus outbreaks should include tracking and tracing imported frozen food after researchers linked imported fish with clusters in Beijing and Qingdao. Photo: AP Photo Protocols to prevent coronavirus outbreaks should include tracking and tracing imported frozen food after researchers linked imported fish with clusters in Beijing and Qingdao. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: frozen food firms as culprit in two outbreaks in China, sparking warning over cold imports

  • Investigators narrow down possible cause of clusters in Beijing and Qingdao to cold-chain food
  • Even though the risk is low, researchers say Covid-19 prevention measures should include strict scrutiny of imported frozen goods

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:02pm, 28 Oct, 2020

