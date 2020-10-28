In Kashgar, only essential workers, like this fruit seller, are allowed to leave their residential compounds. Photo: Qin Chen
Coronavirus: Kashgar in lockdown as health authorities analyse 4.7 million Covid-19 tests
- Neighbourhoods cordoned off, shops closed after 100 infections confirmed in village on outskirts of city
- Local woman says situation not as bad as in July, as people have learned to cope the restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus China
In Kashgar, only essential workers, like this fruit seller, are allowed to leave their residential compounds. Photo: Qin Chen