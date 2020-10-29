A new study suggests 15 per cent of global deaths from Covid-19 could be linked to long-term exposure to carbon emissions and other pollutants. Photo: AFP A new study suggests 15 per cent of global deaths from Covid-19 could be linked to long-term exposure to carbon emissions and other pollutants. Photo: AFP
A new study suggests 15 per cent of global deaths from Covid-19 could be linked to long-term exposure to carbon emissions and other pollutants. Photo: AFP
Air pollution may factor in Covid-19 deaths, with East Asia worst hit: study

  • Researchers say 15 per cent of global fatalities from the respiratory disease could be linked to long-term exposure to pollutants
  • This doesn’t mean there is a direct cause and effect relationship but it could be a ‘co-factor’, they say

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:00am, 29 Oct, 2020

