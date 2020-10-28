A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua
A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Kashgar confirms 22 new cases but says outbreak now under control

  • A total of 183 people were found to be infected with the pathogen, but 161 were asymptomatic, health official says
  • ‘We can now basically rule out the possibility of any further spread of the disease,’ he says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:46pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua
A man takes a coronavirus test in Kashgar’s Shufu county, where the latest outbreak started. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE