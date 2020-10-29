Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday as she heads to British Columbia Supreme Court hearing. Photo: Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer accuses Canadian police officer of lying in court about why he delayed arrest of Huawei executive
- Lawyer Richard Peck rejected Constable Winston Yep’s testimony that safety concerns helped guide his decision to delay Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport
- Peck says the delay was to let border officers question Meng and seize her electronic devices, part of a covert plot to gather evidence for US prosecutors
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday as she heads to British Columbia Supreme Court hearing. Photo: Canadian Press via AP