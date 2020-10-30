Canada Border Services Agency officer Scott Kirkland questions Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on December 1, 2018. Photo: Supreme Court of British Columbia Canada Border Services Agency officer Scott Kirkland questions Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on December 1, 2018. Photo: Supreme Court of British Columbia
I knew we’d end up in court, says Canada border officer who quizzed Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou before arrest

  • Scott Kirkland said he suggested police take custody of Meng as soon as she arrived at Vancouver’s airport, as delays could be seen as violating her rights
  • But he denies operating at the direction of Canadian police or foreign law enforcers during Meng’s pre-arrest border examination

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:26am, 30 Oct, 2020

