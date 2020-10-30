Authorities in Yunnan are offering rewards to members of the public who provide information about people entering the country illegally. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: China offers US$4,500 reward for information about illegal foreigners
- Scheme launched in Yunnan province in bid to stop people infected with Covid-19 sneaking into the country
- City of Ruili was put under lockdown in September after two people from Myanmar, who had crossed into China illegally, tested positive for the coronavirus
