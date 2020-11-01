Beijing’s strategy on the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader who turned 85 in July, seems to be to wait him out. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is the Dalai Lama set to become a relic of Tibet’s past?
- According to Beijing’s propaganda banners, the spiritual leader is ‘the head of a political clique that seeks independence for Tibet’
- China’s Communist Party is ‘continually refining its techniques for aggressive secularisation’, academic says
Topic | Tibet
