People ride bicycles and scooters during an evening rush hour in the central business district of Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE People ride bicycles and scooters during an evening rush hour in the central business district of Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Housing protests in Beijing as top leaders meet for a crucial policy meeting

  • Protesters gather at a government building in the capital, demanding a replacement for their homes demolished by the city more than a decade ago
  • Meanwhile, top Communist Party leaders meet in Beijing to set political and economic goals for the next five years

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 11:30am, 1 Nov, 2020

