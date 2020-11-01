People ride bicycles and scooters during an evening rush hour in the central business district of Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Housing protests in Beijing as top leaders meet for a crucial policy meeting
- Protesters gather at a government building in the capital, demanding a replacement for their homes demolished by the city more than a decade ago
- Meanwhile, top Communist Party leaders meet in Beijing to set political and economic goals for the next five years
