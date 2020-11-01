About 7 million community workers and volunteers are helping to carry out China’s latest census. Photo: AFP
China starts once-a-decade census of world’s largest population
- The national headcount was almost 1.34 billion in 2010, and Beijing says that could grow to 1.42 billion this time around
- Millions of volunteers will help collect the data but most citizens are expected to enter their information via a smartphone app
Topic | China Society
