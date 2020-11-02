A medical worker collects a sample from a person for nucleic acid testing in Shufu county in Xinjiang last week. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker collects a sample from a person for nucleic acid testing in Shufu county in Xinjiang last week. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China ‘not headed for second wave’ despite new surge around the world

  • Chinese infectious disease expert says controls in place mean country unlikely to have another burst of widespread transmission
  • Sporadic outbreaks expected and preventive efforts should not be relaxed, Zhong Nanshan says

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:18am, 2 Nov, 2020

