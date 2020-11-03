Freshly cooked hairy crabs are served up for a tasting at the Shengmiao Eco Farm on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on October 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg Freshly cooked hairy crabs are served up for a tasting at the Shengmiao Eco Farm on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on October 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Freshly cooked hairy crabs are served up for a tasting at the Shengmiao Eco Farm on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on October 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s big spenders splash out on hairy crab and other delicacies as a reward during tough pandemic year

  • Travel bans and quarantine rules have forced high-earning Chinese to spend their wealth closer to home this year
  • Farmers are live-streaming from their facilities to allay customers’ concerns about seafood safety

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:59pm, 3 Nov, 2020

