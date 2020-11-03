Artistic director of the Queensland Ballet Li Cunxin poses at a studio in Brisbane. Li was chosen from rural China to join Madame Mao's elite ballet school. Photo: AFP Artistic director of the Queensland Ballet Li Cunxin poses at a studio in Brisbane. Li was chosen from rural China to join Madame Mao's elite ballet school. Photo: AFP
From poverty in China, to US defection and Australian ballet doyen, ‘Mao’s last dancer’ faces down pandemic

  • As artistic director of a leading Australian ballet company, Li Cunxin must make tough decisions after Covid-19 hit artists around the world
  • Racism against Asians in the West has been a bitter by-product of the pandemic but role models such as Li are crucial in helping societies heal

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:43pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Artistic director of the Queensland Ballet Li Cunxin poses at a studio in Brisbane. Li was chosen from rural China to join Madame Mao's elite ballet school. Photo: AFP
