Wang Shuli is one of hundreds of young women working to get basic sanitary product facilities installed in female toilets across China. Photo: Handout
Women and girls across China take up the fight against ‘period shame’
- Hundreds of students have answered the call to make sanitary products easily available in universities and high schools
- They are doing it by installing their own makeshift dispensers in hundreds of educational facilities
Topic | Gender
Wang Shuli is one of hundreds of young women working to get basic sanitary product facilities installed in female toilets across China. Photo: Handout