Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua
China has rehomed 9.6 million people since 2015 under plan to eliminate extreme poverty, government says
- Beijing’s grand scheme is now in a new phase, ‘which is about providing support to the people who have been relocated’, official says
- But not everyone who has been found a new home is happy, and many miss their old way of life, academic says
Topic | Poverty in China
