Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua
Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China has rehomed 9.6 million people since 2015 under plan to eliminate extreme poverty, government says

  • Beijing’s grand scheme is now in a new phase, ‘which is about providing support to the people who have been relocated’, official says
  • But not everyone who has been found a new home is happy, and many miss their old way of life, academic says

Topic |   Poverty in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua
Millions of Chinese have been lifted out of poverty, but not all of them like their new homes. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE