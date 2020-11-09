Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP
Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

LGBT couples in China campaign to be counted in national census

  • Once-in-a-decade demographic survey has no box to tick for same-sex relationships but some are disclosing them anyway
  • National Bureau of Statistics says any information beyond predefined responses will not be recorded

Topic |   LGBT
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:08pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP
Activists are encouraging same-sex couples to disclose their relationships during the national census in China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE