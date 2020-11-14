The World Health Organization says it is “highly unlikely” for Covid-19 to be contracted from food or food packaging. Photo: Reuters
China has zeroed in on frozen food imports as it tries to keep a lid on Covid-19
- The WHO and public health experts say the risk of becoming infected by touching food packaging is low
- But Beijing wants cold-chain shipments disinfected and has imposed import bans on firms whose products have tested positive
Coronavirus China
