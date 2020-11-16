Meng Wanzhou’s long-running legal fight to avoid extradition to the US resumes in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg Meng Wanzhou’s long-running legal fight to avoid extradition to the US resumes in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Extradition hearing of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to resume in Canada

  • Meng’s lawyers will continue their cross-examination of law enforcement witnesses involved in her detention
  • Attorney general has also been given a day to argue that the court should block some evidence regarding Donald Trump’s involvement

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:35pm, 16 Nov, 2020

