Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home on Monday to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Reuters Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home on Monday to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Reuters
Canadian police officer refuses to testify at Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing

  • Ben Chang, a retired RCMP staff sergeant, has retained outside counsel and been advised not to appear – ‘a matter of some concern’, Meng’s lawyers say
  • The Huawei chief financial officer continues to fight extradition to the United States on charges of fraud

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:20am, 17 Nov, 2020

