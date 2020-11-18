Even though travellers from India to China must take three coronavirus tests, health authorities in Guangdong province found two asymptomatic Covid-19 cases imported from India on November 10. Photo: AFP
Three-test coronavirus travel rule satisfies China’s need for strict control but Indians question necessity
- India has almost hit 9 million Covid-19 cases and neighbouring China seeks to ensure no new outbreaks are imported by travellers
- Testing on arrival in China followed by a quarantine period may be more effective, says chief of public health NGO
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Even though travellers from India to China must take three coronavirus tests, health authorities in Guangdong province found two asymptomatic Covid-19 cases imported from India on November 10. Photo: AFP