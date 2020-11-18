The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP
The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Tourists take world’s highest outdoor lift to the top of China’s ‘Avatar’ cliff

  • In just 88 seconds, they’re taken up the sandstone rock face that inspired the fictional jungle moon of Pandora in the 2009 hit film
  • Visitor numbers to the Zhangjiajie attraction are significantly down from the pre-pandemic average

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:25pm, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP
The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE