The outdoor lift whisks tourists to breathtaking views of the Zhangjiajie park in Hunan province. Photo: AFP
Tourists take world’s highest outdoor lift to the top of China’s ‘Avatar’ cliff
- In just 88 seconds, they’re taken up the sandstone rock face that inspired the fictional jungle moon of Pandora in the 2009 hit film
- Visitor numbers to the Zhangjiajie attraction are significantly down from the pre-pandemic average
Topic | China Society
